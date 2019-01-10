Could The United States Map Ever Include ‘Megakota’?

I think this is a case of someone just having too much time on their hands...and the ability to create any kind of petition you desire.

There's a fella from Fargo, North Dakota who has started a petition on Change.org asking President Trump to combine North and South Dakota into one 'Megakota.' Why? Because he thinks it would be cool...that's why.

As of this writing there have been nearly 7,000 that have signed the petition. I reckon you could sign it too if you're so inclined. I love what one supporter had to say about the topic!

[Source: HuffingtonPost.com]