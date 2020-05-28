College rivalries run deep and now's your chance to put your money where your mouth is. Cast a vote for your Alma Mater by making a donation to the COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region with the Battle of the Fans! The first quarter ballot is open through May 30th so make your donation now and help your college or university gain bragging rights while helping a wonderful local resource.

The COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region is hosting a Battle of the Fans to help raise funds to continue with their mission of providing support to those in need during this unusual and unprecedented time. The fund, which launched in March with a $1,000,000 committed donation, was created to "to serve the community through the relief, recovery, and restoration phases typical of large-scale crises to catalyze hope in a time that perpetuates hopelessness and isolation" and benefits those in the greater Evansville region including not only Vanderburgh and Warrick counties but also reaches Gibson, Posey and Spencer counties as well.

The fund is sponsored by the United Way of Southwestern Indiana making your donations tax deductible. If you are a non-profit that would like to apply for grant funding, you can do that here.