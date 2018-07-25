Back The Blue Jeep Rally For Cops Connecting With Kids

Fun for a great cause will be happening this Saturday (July 28th) at Audubon Chrysler Center! It's the 3rd Annual Evansville Area Jeepers' Back The Blue Jeep Rally! The event will consist of a a police escorted ride from Mt. Vernon, Indiana to Henderson, Kentucky.

However, you don't have to own a Jeep or partake in the ride to enjoy the fun! The entire family can come out to Audubon Chrysler Center to enjoy food, entertainment, hundreds of jeeps with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure and the EPD plus HPD!

This year's event will feature:

- Police Escort ride from Mt. Vernon to Henderson KY

- Audubon Chrysler Center's Off-Road Obstacle Course ($5 per run)

- Opportunity to "flex" on an EPD car ($5 per photo)

- BBQ Plate Dinners by Hawg N Sauce ($5 per plate)

- Live Music, Kids Entertainment, & so much more.

Event Check-In will begin at 1:00 PM. Ride will depart Mt. Vernon at 2:30PM Sharp. Arrive at Audubon Chrysler Center around 4:00pm. You can preregister for the event today by clicking on the link below.