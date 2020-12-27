An Open Letter to the Box Lunch Employee Enforcing the Mask Rule

My husband and I went to the mall for the first time since February. Since then, I have missed one of my favorite stores, Box Lunch. They have so many neat Disney items, and stuff from popular shows like Friends, The Office and Parks and Rec.

Now, I've seen stories about the larger malls having lines outside of the stores, because of capacity issues. I was not expecting to deal with that in Evansville. Box Lunch is currently only allowing 15 people in the store at a time. That's actually pretty nice, because there is not a lot of space between sections.

While we were waiting to go in (I felt like I was in line to see Santa) We played a game of Spot the No Mask. Yes, there are still people that are perfectly fine walking around with either no mask, or it isn't being worn properly. In fact, a lady waiting to go in to Box Lunch right in front of us had no mask on. Her friend did, and I really thought since they were being super strict with the capacity, surely they wouldn't let her in. Next to the capacity sign is another sign stating masks are required. The girl letting people in the store didn't say anything about it.

I felt like I needed to speak to the manger, but I didn't have to. Another employee explained their policy to her. He actually explained it a couple of times, before she took him seriously. And yes, I did stop so I could eavesdrop on their conversation. She told him that she has asthma, and can't wear a mask. I'm just shaking my head. Do you want to get COVID?! She finally conceded and pulled a mask out of her purse.

I really just wanted to thank the young man for enforcing the store's policy, in an effort to keep us all safe. I didn't catch his name, but he was working Sunday evening, December 20th. Oh, and Doug overheard him politely remind the girl at the door to enforce the mask rule, too.

