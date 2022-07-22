A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you.

Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.

Realtor says America's best place to live is shockingly affordable and offers a few fun surprises for free.

The views are gorgeous here too.

Have you figured it out yet? Located in Wisconsin, close to Rockford, plenty of "fun" stuff to do.

Sound like a college town? If you said "yeah" then you already knew Madison is the best place to live in America.

In Madison, the median home price hovers at $416,000, well below the national median. Plus, this city boasts a healthy roster of cultural events residents can attend for free—including a zoo, rooftop concerts, botanical gardens, and much more.

Besides Madison, Livability also placed Chicago suburb, Naperville as the 4th best place to live in America.

Waukesha in Wisconsin ranked 12th while Oak Park in Illinois took the 28th spot.

Four places all within driving distance to Rockford landed in the top 30 cities to live in America.

If you have to pick between the four which would it be? Madison, Naperville, Waukesha, or Oak Park?

Personally, I'm taking Madison all day.

