It's been nearly three months since the story of Casey Cole White and Vicky White made national and local headlines. It started as a possible kidnapping and jail escape, but the plot thickened as more information came to authorities.

More Charges For Casey Cole White

Last month a Grand Jury in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Alabama indicted Casey White with the Felony Murder of Vicky White. Now, Casey White has been indicted on illegal firearms charges in Evansville, Indiana. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana:

"White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Indiana, including four handguns and an AR15 rifle. White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to his 2019 felony convictions for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama."

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This high-profile case generated a lot of attention because of the cash rewards offered for the capture of the Alabama fugitives. So, now many people are still wondering where all of that money will go.

What About Mr. Stinson and The GoFundMe?

Plenty of folks on social media argue that the car wash owner James Stinson deserves reward money for the capture of Casey White. In fact, a GoFundMe account was set up in his name. I reached out to the organizer of that GoFundMe on Tuesday, June 17, 2022, to see if Mr. Stinson had collected it yet. "He has access. I have left it open." - Mark White Show So, James can access the money which is now up to $5,280, and you can still donate to it if you'd like to.

Alabama Tip Money Awarded June 1, 2022

District Attorney Chris Connolly recommended the person that Alabama Governor Ivey issued the $5,000 reward to. We don't know who this person is because they have chosen to be anonymous, but we do know that it was not James Stinson. James is the owner of the Evansville, Indiana car wash where a vehicle that was later connected to this case was found.

U.S. Marshals Service Tip Reward

In addition to the State of Alabama's tip reward, the United States Marshals Service also offered a hefty reward of $10,000. So, who will get that money? It's very possible that will never know. It's also possible that it won't be awarded to anyone.

Drew J. Wade, chief of the Office of Public Affairs with the U.S Marshals Service says that their process can take a lot of time, and there are very specific guidelines.

As part of the process to evaluate tips and reward distributions, the U.S. Marshals Service must evaluate all the tips received to determine which ones may prove helpful to the investigation and ultimately lead to the arrest of a wanted person. Information received passively (unintentionally or unrelated to an actual fugitive investigation) by the public, or from another agency, is not considered a tip. USMS must determine if one tip, or multiple tips, led to an actual arrest. When determining if a tipster gets compensated by reward (in full or partially), USMS considers if the tip provided actionable information to the investigation and whether the tip led to the actual arrest. USMS may need weeks to complete this entire evaluation process. USMS will distribute reward money equitably and based on the totality of facts regarding helpfulness toward the conclusion of the investigation and ultimate arrest.

Read More: Casey White Indicted Felony Murder Vicky White Evansville, Indiana

