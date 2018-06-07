Let’s be honest, summer can be more exhausting than an actual school year. Nothing is quite like having to cater to the “I’m bored” monster all day long. However, unless you have a lot of extra spending money, it can be hard to always provide sufficient entertainment to the growing minds.

Library Summer Programs

The public libraries in this area are wonderful about providing programs to the youth free of charge. On the library websites, there is a calendar that lists all of the programs that they provide at each of the branches. They have programs for toddlers, teens, and everywhere in between for all interests. Visit http://www.evpl.org, ncplibraries.org/events-calendar/ or your local library website for more information.

Farmers Markets

It's not just about fruits and veggies any more. The area Farmer's Markets have free entertainment, yoga, kids activities and more!

Audubon Mill Park in Henderson KY

A Free Movie Night offered by the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will take place after the Downtown Wind Down event. The movie is “Jumanji (2018)” and it will begin showing at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m). Bring a lawn chair or blanket and prepare for a fun, family-oriented event in Audubon Mill Park. The Downtown Wind Down opens at 4 p.m. in Audubon Mill Park, and vendor sales are scheduled to wrap up around 8 p.m. The event is organized by Downtown Henderson Partnership. For more information, call the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274 or visit www.CityOfHendersonKy.org.

Audubon Mill Park also has FREE hiking, and a really cool nature center.

Franklin St. Bazaar

Over 100 vendors pop-up a shop of their goods, run a successful market, then disappear as quickly as they came; leaving behind a beautifully green park where just an hour ago there was a booming community of local business and their patrons. You will not want to miss anything the Bazaar has to offer!

Kids Bowl Free

Registered Kids Receive 2 FREE GAMES Of Bowling Each Day Of The KBF Program All Summer Long, Valued At Over $500 Per Child! Select bowling centers and schools around the country are participating in the first ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed b y bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for 2 free games each day of the KBF program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with the schools and organizations.

Thursday Open Jam at International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro

(every Thursday this summer)

Thursday Open Jam International Bluegrass Music Museum 6 PM - 9 PM Great time to experience Bluegrass Music during open jam session on the first Thursday of each month. The jam takes place from 6-9 pm and is open to everyone. Pickers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. The Bluegrass Museum is open during this time and FREE for everyone! Please all the International Bluegrass Museum for more information (270) 926-7891

Arts & Smarts Free Summer Programs at Patchwork Central

Thursday, June 07-14, 2018

Kids can enjoy free, enrichment programs, Monday through Thursday morning for the month of June and a week in July. They feature two weeks of ART Garden, where participants can garden, work in clay, do creative storytelling, cook and eat; two weeks of Bike Repair partnering with the EVPL. And also a week of dance in partnership with the Center for Dance Education where kids can dance around the world. Make sure you register at http://patchwork.org/what-we-do/arts-smarts/.

Friday after 5 in Owensboro

Friday After 5 is the award-winning, summer-long series of free outdoor concerts held every Friday on the eight block, stunningly beautiful Owensboro, Kentucky riverfront. The festival includes live bands, family events, food trucks and entertainment. Our signature “Toast to the Sunset” takes place right on the riverfront at every Friday After 5. There are five venues of entertainment plus a fun, kid-friendly street fair and costume characters. No tickets. No wristbands. No Kidding. Friday After 5 is Where the Weekend Begins.

Free Family Movie Night in Newburgh

Watch a film under the stars

June 23, 2018

July 28, 2018

August 18, 2018

September 15, 2018

Historic Newburgh Outdoor Movies will return for 2018. Movies will be hosted at the Lou Dennis Community Park. The movies will start at 8:30pm—bring your chairs & blankets and enjoy an evening under the stars!

Board Game Night at the Evansville Museum

Need a break from this screen–focused world? If so, then bring your friends and family to the Museum for Family Board Game Night! It's from 5:00–7:30 PM every 2nd Thursday of the month to enjoy a free evening of classic and new tabletop games. Have a favorite you want to bring? Please do! We love learning new games. Light snacks are provided for those attending!

Family Board Game Night is part of our Your Thursday Nights! programming which provides free admission to the general public. This program is made possible with a generous grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

Boonville Splash Park- Splash Park at City Lake

This large family oriented splash park is open all summer long from 11-5. It is a great place to take the kids and let them run around and have a great time at no cost.

CMOE

The first Thursday night from 5-8 of each month, CMOE hosts “Free Family Night.”

Chick-Fil-A

Kids eat free with purchase of adult meal and they have activities for the kids every Monday night this June. Last Monday, my daughter made her daddy a nice hot pink coozie for Father’s Day!