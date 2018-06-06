Do You Remember These Tri-State Drive Ins?

Today, June 6th, is National Drive In Movie Day! What better way to celebrate than by reminiscing on those drive in's that we used to have here in the Tri-State. We are most familiar with the drive in that we still have in Reo, Indiana, the Holiday Drive In. However, back in the day we had a surprising amount of them locally!

There is a website called Drive-ins.com that allows you to take a look at all of the drive ins past an present. After a quick search for drive in's within a 50 mile radius from Evansville, I was surprised with the amount of drive ins that we had here! Below, you will see the list of former Tri-State drive ins, as well as where they were located. You can click on each link to learn more about the drive ins of Tri-State past.

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Broadview Drive-In- closed in 1980

Google Maps

You can do a little research yourself on drive ins anywhere in the United States by checking out drive-ins.com! If I missed any Tri-State drive ins within a 50 mile radius of Evansville, let me know. Now, if this brought back good memories and makes you want to go to a drive in, Holiday Drive In is just a short trip away...and when you go, try out those double cheeseburgers! They are AMAZING!