Newburgh Pub Crawl Benefit this Sunday, June 10th

Get ready for the Newburgh Pub Crawl with 8 locations participating this Sunday, June 10th! Advance tickets are now on sale.

The public is invited to this event to benefit the Newburgh Community Pool from 1 pm - 8 pm.

Hop on a shuttle bus and enjoy drink specials, live entertainment, raffles and more throughout the town of Newburgh.

The following restaurants will be participating:

Archie and Clyde's

Showplace Family Entertainment Center

Knob Hill Tavern

American Legion Kapperman Post 44

Enigma

Pizza Chef Newburgh

Cricket's

Wing's Etc.

Choose a pub location with your buddies and friends beginning at 1 pm where you'll receive a wristband for $10 per person. Shuttle buses will start at 2 pm and run until 8 pm.

Advance tickets are available now and will include one raffle ticket for $10 at all participating restaurants.

Other things you'll need to know:

You must purchase a wristband ticket to ride the shuttle buses

Additional raffle tickets will be available on the buses - $5 each or 3 for $10

Shuttle route maps will be available

If you don't want to participate in the Pub Crawl but still want to support the Newburgh Community Pool, stop by any participating restaurant Sunday, June 10th and they'll give a percentage of their food sales to support the benefit.

All proceeds raised will go towards matching funds for pool grants.

The Pub Crawl Event is for 21 and over only!

More updates and information can be found on their Facebook page. Click HERE.