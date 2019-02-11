After six decades and over 200 albums, 85-year-old Country icon Willie Nelson is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon with the announcement that he's hitting the road again for a nationwide tour that includes a stop here in Evansville!

The Willie Nelson & Family tour will be at the Old National Events Plaza on April 3rd, 2019, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza box office and Ticketmaster.com.

