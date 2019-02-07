-by Keith Todd

Based on forecast projections, rain is expected to end across our Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 counties from west to east between 5 p.m., and 7 p.m., CST. With the strong winds indicated in the evening hours as temperatures start to drop, the wet pavement should dry substantially before freezing temperatures arrive and dip to a low in the upper teens Friday morning.

The temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for all counties in the district by about 10 p.m., CST.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 crews will be at on-call status during the nighttime hours in case there are reports of freezing on bridges and overpasses. Each crew will keep a couple of trucks loaded with salt and ready to roll out on short notice should 911 call centers get reports of slick spots.

Due to the possibility of leftover moisture turning to ice on roadway surfaces in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning, supervisors will be out at 4:00 a.m., checking on driving conditions. Crews will report in at 5:00 a.m., prepared to put salt trucks on the road should slick spots develop. This schedule should allow salt trucks to treat potential problem areas before morning commuter traffic ramps up.

Again, all counties will be prepared to handle overnight call outs, if required.

Motorists are asked to use appropriate caution during the overnight hours and on the Friday morning commute as temperatures dropp below the freezing mark.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.