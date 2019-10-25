Warrick County Animal Control Seeking Funds for Rescued Pups

Warrick County Animal Control recently rescued four sweet dogs from a puppy mill and are in need of finances to help them.

Betty is 4 years old, Shasta is 3 years old, Pookie is 6 years old and Soul is 2 years old.

According to the Warrick County Animal Control Facebook page, all the small dogs will need time and patience on house-training. They also have done well with each other. Soul would be best in a home without small dogs or cats.

If you have any questions please contact WCAC directly at 812-897-6107.