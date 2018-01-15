The Evansville Sports Corp invites you to lace 'em up (kinda sorta) and volunteer to help out with the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championships coming to the Ford Center at the end of February.

The OVC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships will take place February 28th- March 3rd. Help make this a memorable experience for the student-athletes and fans that travel in for this event. One of the main reasons events like the OVC Championships comes to Evansville is because of the great passion and Hoosier Hospitality our community shows to these visitors.

Follow the link below to register online to be a volunteer. If you have any questions, please feel free to e-mail Chelsie Buckman at cbuckman@evansvillesports.org.