It is safe to say that we are all trying to make ends meet and find new ways to make money. I'm selling some items on Marketplace, so I can complete my Christmas list, without using saved money. If you work in the restaurant industry, there's only so much you can do to influence a customer's tip amount. So, the viral challenge to help our local servers is trending again this year.

What is #TipTheBillChallenge?

The concept behind the viral tipping challenge is to simply tip the amount of your total bill. So, instead of trying to figure out 20% or whatever you would normally tip, you just write in the amount of your meal, and that is the tip.

Here's an example from Eric Kerstiens of Newburgh:

Eric K Facebook Eric K Facebook loading...

Heartwarming Stories

I just love it when there is a heartwarming story to go along with the #TipTheBillChallenge. This couple go to know their waitress well enough to know that she could use the extra tip.

It's not too often the wife and I get to break away and go to dinner without the kids. But every relationship needs that quality time to keep that drive alive. So we took the kids to my mom for an overnight and went to Cheddar's and then did a little Christmas shopping before going to her parents Christmas party. While at dinner we talked to our server and found out she had (4) kids of her own. So we decided to participate in the #tipthebillchallenge and bless her and her family. It may not be much but seeing the expression on her face was worth every penny. These servers don't get enough credit for the people they have to deal with on a daily basis.

Don't forget about food deliveries and carry-out orders

canva canva loading...

