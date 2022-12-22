Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!

I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

What's Happening in 2023?

The Indiana State Fair recently announced the theme for 2023, and next year's fair is all about BASKETBALL! Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb had this to say about the state fair and this year's theme...

The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to be a Hoosier. Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century, which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair.

Indiana State Fair basketball loading...

What Does BASKETBALL Mean for the Fair?

The basketball theme will be on full display in several interactive experiences for those attending the 2023 Indiana State Fair, including:

All-Star Court (a Basketball Amusement Park)

The Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court

Exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy

Daily storytelling moments, including 18 of Indiana’s greatest basketball stories told through the 18 days of the Fair

Team player meet & greets, and so much more.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair returns from July 28th through August 20th.

