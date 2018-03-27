The City of Evansville Is Celebrating Its Birthday Today

It is a special day in Evansville as it is another year older. How old? The city was founded in 1812, which makes Evansville 206 years old today!

Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke, took to Facebook this morning to wish the city a very happy birthday. He also gave a brief summary of how Evansville gained its name.



So who was Col. Robert M. Evans and why did the city's founder, Hugh McGary Jr., name it after him? According to Wikiwand.com,

To attract more people, McGary ultimately renamed his village "Evansville" in honor of Col. Robert M. Evans, a Gibson County legislator and war hero who served as an officer under then General William Henry Harrison in the War of 1812.

Evansville has seen its fair share of changes since its foundation. It has grown from a small river town to the city we all know today. Happy birthday, Evansville!

....now where's the cake?!?!