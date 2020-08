Get ready for Indiana Comic Con, happening this weekend!

This weekend, Indiana Comic Con 2018 is happening in Indianapolis. This is my 3rd year going to the event and it gets better and better every year. Going to ICC can be overwhelming, which is why myself and Chynna put together a preview video of who and what you can expect at ICC. If you still need to get tickets, you can do that here.

Check out our preview below!