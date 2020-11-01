Special Cheer Team Lifts ‘Spirits’ in Southern Indiana [Watch]

I realize that we are all bombarded, on a daily basis, with click bait. Follow the link to see the best, scariest, funniest, sexiest, cutest things in the world - only to be disappointed and let down by the end result. I'll admit that I've probably used some of those tactics in the past, and I apologize. But the statement I'm about to make is NOT click bait - it is NOT hyperbole - it is NOT an exaggeration. I am being 100% honest and sincere when I say that the video I'm sharing here will absolutely lift your spirits and put a smile on your face. I think we could use a little more of that in 2020. I've watched it three times already, and my cheeks are starting to hurt, in the best way possible.

What you're about to see (if you're still reading and haven't already watched) is a video that introduces the members of the 2020 Spirit Cheer team, which consists of young people between the ages of 7 and 18 with cognitive and physical limitations. The team is put together by the Spirit of Southern Indiana Corporation, and since 2009, the cheer team has been traveling around Evansville, promoting spirit wherever they go. The corporation also added a Spirit Dance team back in 2017.

Congrats to the all the kiddos on the team - and how about a big round of applause for those coaches and everyone else who volunteers their time to help!

