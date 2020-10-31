McRib Making a Nationwide Return In December

In a year when almost everything we enjoy had been postponed, taken away or completely cancelled. Some restaurants, like Taco Bell cancelling the Mexican Pizza, don't get me started. I guess that's why we get so excited when ANYTHING positive happens.

When I read on usatoday.com that the McRib was coming back, way earlier that expected AND nationwide, my whole family got super excited. Our love for McDonald's McRib goes way back.

When my kids were little, they loved the sandwich. We even got my youngest son to try something new by tricking him into eating it. We told him that is was a steak and ketchup sandwich. Why? Because he wouldn't eat anything other than steak, and that got very expensive.

There were so many foods we had to give new names to in order to get him to eat them. We told him that chicken was white steak. I know, that's crazy. Not everything had to be given a steak name. Cream of Chicken soup, had to be renamed Crazy Cracker soup. Alfredo sauce, at Olive Garden was known as butter to him. You know those Little Debbie Pecan Pinwheels? We renamed them Fish to get him to eat them. Don't ask. LOL

It was the craziest thing, but it worked. What is hilarious is that fact that we still call those foods by those names. All of those except the McRib. The steak and ketchup sandwich name just didn't stick. And, it's one of his favorite sandwiches.

That bad thing is the fact that the McRib isn't always on the menu and even if it is, it's only in selected areas, rarely nationwide. The last time the McRib was offered at every location, nationwide, was all the way back in 2012. But, the GREAT news is we are going to ALL get our amazing McRib sandwiches on Dec. 2, 2020. But, of course, for a limited time, so get all you can.