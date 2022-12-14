This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change.

I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.

There is a chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight.

While severe weather is not expected, lightning and locally heavy

rain are the main concerns.

Major Temperature Drop

We've been so curious about whether or not we will see snow on Christmas, the possibility of below-freezing temperatures wasn't even on our radar. The Meteorologists are reminding us that winter is really just beginning, and we need to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures.

How Cold Will it Get?

We have had above-average temperatures this month. I took a peak at The Weather Channel's extended forecast for the Evansville area, and now I need some hot cocoa to warm up.

Bundle up the Reindeer

According to this forecast, the highs leading into Christmas Eve will only be 21 degrees! The low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits. Now is the time to make sure that you are prepared for this bitter cold we are expected to get.

Here are some tips from weather.gov

Adjust Your Schedule : If possible, adjust your schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning. Try to find a warm spot for your children while waiting for the school bus outside.

Protect Your Pets, Livestock, and other Property: If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water and are not overly exposed to extreme cold.

Fill up the tank: Make sure your car or vehicle has at least half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded.

Dress for the outdoors even if you don't think you'll be out much.



Check on the elderly and other neighbors that could lose power.

See More Winter Preparedness Tips Below

WEHT / Local 7 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart is forecasting a very cold weekend. Then there will be chances for snow leading up to Christmas.

