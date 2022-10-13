Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Greenville, KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October.

Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.

That being said, the town of Greenville, Kentucky will be doing something really cool this fall. First off, if you have never been to Greenville, it's a beautiful town that hosts several cool events throughout the year. My best friend, Jody, lives there and has invited me to a few of these events over the many years we have known each other. Even though I haven't gotten an invite from him about this particular event coming up, that doesn't mean that I won't make the trip to be a part of it. Mainly because it's FREE!

Free Pop-up Drive-In Halloween Movies in Greenville, Kentucky

The Greenville Tourism Commission has announced that they will be hosting a free drive-in movie theater that will be at the Old South Middle School (200 Pritchett Dr.) on Friday, October 28th. While there, you will be treated to not one but two Halloween movies. Oh, and the movies that they will be showing are two of the most iconic family-friendly Halloween movies of all time. First up is "Hocus Pocus" at 6:30 p.m., followed by "Beetlejuice" at 8:30 p.m. you can learn more and make plans to attend this pop-up drive-in movie showing for the whole family in the post below.

