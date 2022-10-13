Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean

Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore.

ALLIGATORS AREN'T SUPPOSED TO BE IN THE OCEAN

It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.

It isn't often people experience something like this for the simple fact that alligators don't belong in the ocean.

According to beta.nsf.gov;

Unlike their relatives the crocodiles, alligators don't have salt glands and therefore can't survive full-time in salt water. They move back and forth between marine and freshwater ecosystems to rebalance their salt levels -- and to feed.

Apparently, it isn't as uncommon as someone might think. Alligators might dip their toes in the water but in all my beach-going life I have never seen it until today.

FALL BREAKERS GET A SCARY SURPRISE AT THE BEACH

You often find the most intriguing things scrolling through social media. Just as I thought my newsfeed was calm and quiet today I rolled up on a picture of a massive alligator found in the ocean in Florida. I message my friend Rebecca Riley Glenn who had posted the photos and asked her if I could use her photos. She told me they belonged to someone else and got permission for me to show you all this big guy.

So he was spotted by folks walking along the beach on Wednesday morning.

Here's what happened according to YouTuber, Larry Richardson, who also got a great drone video of the gator swimming along the coast before being captured;

Sunrise strollers in Delray Beach, Florida, were treated to a rare and shocking sight as a 10-foot alligator swam near the shore. Freshwater reptiles, and alligators are rarely seen in saltwater and when they are found there they don't last for long. A Florida Wildlife Commission officer waiting on the beach to capture the alligator said recent heavy rains probably flushed the alligator from a freshwater canal into the salty Intracoastal Waterway and ocean. Spectators said at one point the alligator landed on the beach.

He doesn't look too happy about being interrupted.

What a sight to see. Looks like they are taking him out for a walk.

SOME GATORS LIKE THE BEACH