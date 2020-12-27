Patoka Lake Winery Has Vanilla Latte Coffee and Hot Chocolate Wine Slushies

Looking for a last minute gift for that wine/coffee lover in your life this holiday season?

Earlier this year, I visited Patoka Lake Winery for the first time. One of their best sellers there that people were lined up to buy were their wine slushies. It's exactly what it sounds like...wine in slushy form. They have so many flavors that appeal to all wine fans and even those who don't normally drink wine. If you have ever had them, you know how delicious they are!

They introduce new flavors from time to time. Some are limited-time only, others stick around for a while. Recently, Patoka Lake Winery introduced two new flavors of wine slushies that are perfect for the holiday season. Vanilla Latte Iced Coffee and Frozen Hot Chocolate wine slushies! These are just vanilla latte and hot chocolate in slushy form, they have wine infused in them!

I don't know about you, but I feel like I have to try these! According to the comments in their Facebook post, the response to these new wine slushies has been amazing. When asked how long they will have these available, their answer was "probably throughout the entire year (and next)". So it looks like you will have plenty of time to get your hands on some.

As the post said, you can even bring a cooler and buy as many as you want to take home and put in the freezer to enjoy whenever you want. It's not a far drive from the Tri-State, so you can make a day out of it and stock up!