Owensboro Police Alerts Public to Circulating Counterfeit $100 Bills [PHOTOS]

The Owensboro Police department are asking Tri-State residents to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills circulating around the area.

In a press release, Public Information Officer, Michael Hathaway says the Department are in the middle of multiple investigations in which the counterfeit money was used to purchase products and services.

While the bills do look convincing, Hathaway notes distinguishing marks on the front and back of the bills that make them easy to spot.

(Owensboro Police Department)

(Owensboro Police Department)

Notice the pink stamp on both the front and back that appears to be some sort of Asian language? While it's not uncommon to receive change from a business that someone has written on, the OPD says these markings, as well as the black dashes in the corner of the bill, are how to tell the bill is fake.

There have been no reports of these bills circulating in Evansville, Henderson, and Newburgh, however, considering Owensboro's close proximity, it's not out of the realm of possibility to think they could very easily make their way into those areas.

If you, or someone you know, receives one of these bills, contact your local police or sheriff's office as soon as possible.

[Source: Owensboro Police Department]