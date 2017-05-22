Women playing football for a great cause? Best. Idea. Ever.

The annual RivALZ (formerly known as Blondes vs. Brunettes) all-female football game takes place Saturday, June 3rd at Harrison High School's beautiful Romain Stadium with pre-game activities starting at 6pm and kickoff at 7pm. Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

The Blondes vs. Brunettes league was created in 2005 by Sara Abbott in Washington, D.C. and found its way to Texas by way of Sara's sister, Kate Stukenberg with the goal being to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer's research. A disease the sisters knew all too well after losing both their grandmother and their father to the disease.

Since its inception, the league has branched out to more than 20 additional cities including Evansville with the money raised going to the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association while playing up the age old rivalry of blondes and brunettes.

Tickets are $5 each, or $10 at the gate the night of the game and are available from any player or the Alzheimer's Office by calling 812-475-1012.

If you can't make it to the game, but would still like to contribute to the cause, you can hit up the Alzheimer's Association website and donate online.