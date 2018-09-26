M&M’s Announce New Hazelnut Flavored Candy

Look out Nutella, there is a new player in the hazelnut game. The Mars candy company is throwing their hat in the ring and will be releasing 'hazelnut spread' flavored M&M's in 2019.

The M&M's won't actually contain Nutella, but it will be filled with a creamy, hazelnutty spread. The new candy flavored will be available starting in April 2019.

It was also recently announced that M&M's is launching a line of candy bars that will come in five of your favorite flavors.

[Source: Twitter/M&M Brands]