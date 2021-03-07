Missing the Movies? Showplace East Now Open Daily Newburgh Soon to Follow

It's hard to believe just a year ago we were starting the shut downs due to the pandemic. I never would have guessed a year later we'd still be living in a pandemic world, but here we are. I know many of us have wondered about when will we get our "normal" back? While I don't have an answer for when things will be fully back to normal, it does seem there is finally a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel we've been in.

Many industries were severely impacted by the pandemic, but there's no denying the movie industry was hit especially hard. Our local cinemas did their best to stay open when they could, but with covid restrictions in place, as well as a lack of new movies there was a struggle. But it seems things are starting to look up for our local cinemas!

Today on the Showplace Cinemas Facebook page they announced that Showplace East is now open daily, and Showplace Cinemas Newburgh will be open daily starting March 19th!

WE MISS YOU TOO!! OPEN DAILY AT SHOWPLACE EAST 20! SHOWPLACE NEWBURGH OPENING MARCH 19TH!! STAY TUNED FOR ADDITIONAL LOCATION OPENING DATES!

They've got a huge lineup of movies showing at Showplace East too! They're currently showing the following

Boogie

Chaos Walking

The Croods A New Age

Fear of Rain

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jurassic Park in 4K Ultra HD

Land

Let Him Go

The Little Things

The Marksman

Minari

News of the World

Private Screening

Tom and Jerry

The War with Grandpa

Wonder Woman 1984

To see all the movies currently playing at Showplace East, and to find the showtimes, you can see them all at ShowplaceCinemas.com.

