March is Logan’s Promise Drunk Driving Victim’s Remembrance Month

You've probably heard us talking about Logan's Promise with Charles Brown. Maybe you've utilized the 'Safe Ride' Program with Lyft, or maybe you know a student that has been awarded a scholarship from Logan's Promise - But do you know the story behind the organization?

We all know people that have a few drinks when they are out, and then drive home. Personally, I could never do that, but my husband and I always have a plan. One of us just doesn't drink. The very thought of killing someone, because we made a bad decision, is more than enough of a reason to plan ahead. Sadly, too many people don't plan for a ride home, after a few drinks.

According to the CDC, more than 10,000 people in the United States die each year in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. When 1 of those 10,000 is your family member, it can change your whole outlook on drinking and driving.

Charles Brown founded the nonprofit Logan's Promise, after 1 of those 10,000 was his son. Here is his story, in his own words.

"On March 14, 2015 my life changed forever.

On that day, my son, Logan Brown lost his life to a drunk driver. Words can never properly express the overwhelming loss our family and community has sustained - and the everlasting pain knowing I lost my son because of someone else's poor choice.

Because of my experience, Logan's Promise was formed with a mission to encourage engagement from within the community. We aim to spread the understanding and actions necessary to control drinking and driving while increasing awareness of these problems. We are not a crusade against alcohol consumption.

We simply wish to prevent drinking and driving, to assist the community when such incidents occur and to encourage the means of prevention of drinking and driving in the future.

To break the cycle, we must realize it starts at home with our future generations. Logan's Promise is committed to educating the community with the power of choice and rewarding students with scholarships for being committed to the mission."

Every year, Logan's Promise hosts the 'Walk to Remember', honoring family and friends who have been killed by impaired drivers. Last year, COVID caused the event to be canceled. This year, it will be a 'Drive Thru to Remember' Sunday. March 14, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the Westside Home Depot. You'll be able to stop by and get your shirt, meal, penny and a map to the crash site. Then, you can visit the site when it's convenient for you. This will cut down on a large gathering, and provide a COVID safe experience.

There is also a new online auction going on right now. There are a ton of really cool items to bid on. You can find them in the 'Bid it to Win it' event on the Logan's Promise Facebook page. Place your bid in the DISCUSSION section of the event, in the comments of the item you want. The auction is live now through March 14, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.

