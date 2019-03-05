Love playing trivia games? Loving helping your community? If you answered yes to one or both of these questions, make plans to attend the Love the 812 Trivia Night!

On Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6 PM enjoy delicious food and TV trivia at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh. All proceeds benefit Love the 812 - a service organization in the Newburgh/Chandler Area in partnership with The Refuge Christian Church.

COME AND TEST YOUR OTHERWISE USELESS KNOWLEDGE ABOUT TELEVISION SHOWS. IF THE SHOWS ARE OLDER, THEY WILL BE SOMETHING YOU HAVE NO DOUBT SEEN IN RE-RUNS. MUSICAL GUESTS, “THE HONEY VINES” WILL ENTERTAIN US WITH THEIR SWEET HARMONIES THROUGHOUT THE EVENING. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5, SO YOU CAN CLAIM YOUR SPOT AND ORDER YOUR OWN FOOD AND DRINKS. WE WILL BE REGISTERING TEAMS OF 6 PEOPLE.

COST IS ONLY $10 PER PARTICIPANT FOR THIS FANTASTIC EVENING.

WINNERS WILL RECEIVE GIFT CARDS FROM ARCHIE AND CLYDE’S.

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THIS EVENING WILL BE USED IN THE “LOVE THE 812" OUTREACH MINISTRY OF THE REFUGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH.

Love the 812 supports local backpack food programs, the Boonville Thanksgiving, and provides Christmas for local families each year, among other service projects. According to their website, Love the 812 has three main missions:

• Helping the broken and hurting by meeting basic needs

• Partnering with local non-profits who are doing good

• Supporting the cities of Newburgh/Chandler and surrounding communities