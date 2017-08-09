Indiana’s 10 Most Ridiculous Googled Questions From 2016

Since 2017 hasn't ended, we don't know what the most Googled questions of the year are yet! However, thanks to Estately.com, we do know what the top googled questions of 2016 were and you are not going to believe them. Having handpicked my 10 favorite most ridiculous questions, let's delve into the Indiana insanity...

1) What is presidential?

I'm not going to say much about this question because I'm not sure anyone really knows for sure anymore. All I can give is the definition of the word presidential: 'having a bearing or demeanor befitting a president; dignified and confident.'

2) How many states are there?

Well. This is embarrassing. I would assume that since you (presumably) live in one of these mighty 50 United States that you would know how many there are. This is something generally taught in grade school in Indiana. It's not something really complicated like mathematical equations or grammar rules either. They literally have a song for you to memorize them.

3) What is communism?

I could see where someone may possibly be confused about the definition of communism at its core with it being 'a system in which goods are owned in common and are available to all as needed.' However, Communism recently has become known more known by another definition as 'a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production.' I'm curious, however, as to why people in Indiana would be so curious about communism?

4) What is Jupiter made of?

Off the top of my head, I would not know the answer to this question. Again though, why do Hoosiers need to know this so badly? How did this question make it into the Top 15? I'm baffled. To answer the question, it's a gaseous planet primarily composed of helium and hydrogen.

5) What is natural selection?

This just makes me giggle for so many reasons, but I try to refrain from being unduly rude. Natural selection is a theory first observed by Charles Darwin. Natural selection is 'the process whereby organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.'

6) What is satire?

This was one of the highest googled questions in 2016 by people living in Indiana. The definition reads, "the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues."

7) Do midgets have night vision?

This question is not only ridiculous but ignorant and offensive all in one. Are these people serious? You should have to pass an IQ test to use Google now. This is why you should stay in school, kids.

8) Are aliens (and Bigfoot) real?

Confession time! No, I'm not a conspiracy theorist but when I was a kid I thought Bigfoot was real because of Bigfoot gas stations. They used to put fake Bigfoot prints walking into their store as part of their unique identity I suppose and I legitimately thought they were real footprints at first. I didn't understand what the big deal about finding Bigfoot was, as I always assumed if you just followed the footprints into the store you'd find him somewhere. Although I do believe aliens exist, so there's that. The answer is that it'll always be a mystery. Google cannot help you now! *Queue evil laughter*

9) Is global warming real?

Global warming and climate change are indeed a huge threat, if not the single biggest threat the human race and entire planet face. There are numerous climate studies conducted by a slew of scientists spanning over decades to prove that global warming is indeed a real threat. Bummer.

10) What is the constitution?

The United States Constitution established America's government and is the set of fundamental federal laws for which we all abide. It guarantees basic freedoms and rights for all United States citizens. It's very upsetting that so many people do not know what the Constitution is.