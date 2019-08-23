Indiana Man Finds Rattlesnake in Garage

I didn't even know Indiana had rattlesnakes, let alone something this big.

So, there's rattlesnakes...and then there's timber rattlesnakes. What's the difference? Well, timber rattlesnakes, according to my very sparse research, are bigger and 10 times more terrifying than a normal rattlesnake. Side note: all snakes are terrifying. However, rattlesnakes weren't even on my radar of animals to worry about because I live in good 'ol Indiana. It might be flat here, but there isn't a desert in sight, which is what I associate rattlesnakes with. Boy, was I wrong.

Turns out, Indiana has rattlesnakes. Indiana not only has rattlesnakes, they have the big, terrifying timber rattlesnakes I mentioned above. Freaking out? Because same. An Jackson County man learned the hard way when he came across one in his garage. For reference, Jackson County is about 2.5 hours away from Evansville. WAY to close for comfort. I'm not sure how fast snakes can travel, but I assume that rattlesnake could make it to Evansville in a day.

Nope, I'm not OK.