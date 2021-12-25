Illinois Driver Crashes Through Fence, Destroys Pool in Viral Video

You don't see this type of accident every day.

Sure, accidents happen. I mean, that's what I tell my son every time he spills or drops something. By definition, that's what accidents are, just unfortunate incidents.

Then again, for this Illinois driver, this incident probably could have been avoided.

HERE COMES TROUBLE

Caters Clips via YouTube

For the life of me, unless the driver fell asleep at the wheel, I have no idea how they managed to plow through a fence and completely blow up a pool at the same time.

FIRST, THE POOL

Caters Clips via YouTube

SECOND, THE TRAMPOLINE

Caters Clips via YouTube

After the accident occurred, the driver got out of their car. It appears they are a nurse of some sort.

As one YouTube commenter suggested, there's a good chance it was indeed a nurse who was tired, (and probably overworked) who may have dozed off while driving and took out the fence, then the pool, and then the trampoline.

SURVEYING THE SCENE

Caters Clips via YouTube

Shortly after the wreck, the police were on the scene and I mean they were there quick. Within 30-45 seconds after the driver smashed through the fence to survey the destruction.

POLICE ON THE SCENE

Caters Clips via YouTube

Insult to injury, the driver was probably ticketed, and the insurance to cover this mess is probably through the roof, er um fence.

GET THOSE WIPERS GOING. IT'S WET OUT.

Caters Clips via YouTube

It looks like the driver was OK. Probably shook up. That might explain why they turned on their wipers. Gotta get that pool water off your windshield.

