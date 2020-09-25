How to Make EASY Apple Cider & Pumpkin Donuts [RECIPE]

This past week, I saw a post in a Facebook group that I'm in from a newcomer to the tri-state who was looking for apple cider donuts. YUM right? So, first off - the list where to buy store-bought ones was pretty extensive but I can't really tell you if any of them are good or not.

Meijer

Schnucks

Ruler Foods

Aldi

Fresh Thyme

Costco

Dunkin Donuts

Trunnel's Farm Market in Owensboro

Reid's Orchard in Owensboro

Huber Winery outside of Louisville

I prefer my donuts to be fresh and warm. I know, I'm extra. I also don't really like fried - I KNOW I KNOW so I decided to try to make my own at home with a recipe that I love. It's easy and always turns out.

OMG they turned out so good. They were warm and chewy on the inside with just the right amount of apple flavor. AND I'll be taking this recipe and using pumpkin in the future. So, if you want to try your hand at making apple cider donuts at home, here's what I did.