Show all your friends and family you joined the fight against childhood cancer with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in just a few taps!

By becoming a Partner in Hope for as little as $20 a month, you make a commitment to ending childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases by funding the groundbreaking research and treatment being conducted at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Once you've made that commitment, you'll want to let everyone know, right? Of course!

We've created our very own Facebook profile frame you can use to show your commitment, and adding it to your profile picture is super easy!

Step 1 - Go to Your Profile's Home Page

(Ryan O'Bryan)

Simply go to your profile page. If you're using your phone, tap the three horizontal lines in lower right corner, then click your name at the top of the screen. Now tap your profile pic.

Step 2 - Select Add Frame

(Ryan O'Bryan)

Step 3 - Search for St. Jude

(Ryan O'Bryan)

Type "St. Jude" in the search bar at the top of the screen. This will pull up a variety of different frames that have been created by a number of different organizations who support the fight to end childhood cancer. You'll want the one marked "Townsquare Media."

Step 4 - Set Your Profile Picture

(Ryan O'Bryan)

If you like the way it looks (and why wouldn't you?), click "Use" in the upper right hand corner to set it as your updated profile pic!

Becoming a Partner in Hope is as easy as calling 1-800-372-4999, or by texting the word, JUDE, to 785-833. You can also donate online. Make your $20 a month commitment on a credit or debit card, and you'll also receive a "This Shirt Saves Lives" t-shirt to proudly show your commitment to St. Jude.