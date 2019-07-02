The Evansville chapter of Hope Kids is giving you the opportunity to test your strength against other fitness enthusiasts during their annual Bourbon Bench Brawl this Saturday.

Hosted by local power lifting group, 949 Elite Powerlifting, the competition will take place at Nitro Fitness behind Denny's on the corner of Green River Road and Plaza East Boulevard on Evansville's east side with weigh-ins scheduled for 10:00 a.m., followed by a review of the rules at 11:00, and the actual lifting at 11:30. The competition is open to lifters of all ages with an entry fee of $20 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in each age division.

Not interested in lifting, but still want to be a part of the fun? No problem! The event is open to the pubic with an admission fee of $5 per person. Food will also be available for purchase from Spudz-N-Stuff, plus they'll have cupcakes and donuts to satisfy your nagging sweet tooth.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Hope Kids. Visit their website to find out more about their mission of providing support for children and families fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases.