Hope Center for Women (Shaped by Faith)

Shaped by Faith guest, Sue Cline is the founder of Hope Center for Women Inc. April Anderson is the assistant Director of Hope Center for Women. Both of these ladies are helping other women turn their lives around and experience the love and power of Christ.Their mission is to provide a safe, loving, and cost free home for young women with life controlling issues to be transformed and set free through biblical teaching, counseling, and Gods unconditional love and forgiveness.

The Hope Center is a place recognized in the community and surrounding communities for the integrity and love shown to the women they serve. Sue and April want to see countless women’s lives changed forever through the power, love, and hope of Jesus Christ.

Hope Center for Women, Inc. is hosting their 4th Annual Wobble 'Till You Gobble Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser on November 18, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Allen County Board of Education in Scottsville, Kentucky. PREREGISTRATION rates are $30.00 (individuals) and $25.00 (groups of 10 or more). Preregistration ends at 11:00 p.m. on November 3. After that point, the registration rate will be $35.00 per person. The first 50 people to register will receive a free race shirt. After the first 50 are registered, the race shirts will be available for purchase.

PLEASE NOTE: You are only able to preregister as a group online if you made one collective payment for your entire group. If you want to preregister as a group but need to have each person pay separately, please contact our Race Director, April Anderson, at (270) 618-1205 or april.hopecenterforwomen@yahoo.com