The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently posted a video that shows how fast your Christmas tree can catch fire if you don't water it enough.

If not properly watered, your tree could go up in flames in as little as 6 SECONDS!!! That is right in just 6 SECONDS! Check out the video they posted!

Check out some other tips from The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

1. Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources, like radiators, fireplaces, and heating vents.

2. Make sure none of the wires on your lights are frayed . . . always turn them off before you go to bed . . . and don't plug too many things into the same outlet.

3. Don't leave your tree up too long. Once a bunch of needles start falling off, it's a major fire hazard. It doesn't matter how much you water it.

