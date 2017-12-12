Local Business Offering Christmas Trees For Canned Food Donations

SWN Garden Center in Evansville is offering a Christmas Tree For Canned Food Donation swap this weekend!

It is very simple, if you are in need of a Christmas Tree you can bring in a Canned Food Donation and take home a tree! SWN has trees ranging from $25 to $45. They are counting every Canned Food item as $5.

So if you want a $45 Christmas Tree you can donate 9 Canned Food items. If you want a $25 Tree you can donate 5 canned food items!

All the food donations will be given to the Tri-State Food Bank!

There will be a 1 Tree per family limit and you can make your donations this Friday 12/15 and Saturday 12/16 between 10am and 5pm.

SWN Garden Center is located at 5115 Millersburg Road in Evansville.

