Wal-Mart Stores In Evansville And Around The Country Will Be Changing Its Name

The biggest retail chain in the nation will be changing its name on February 1, 2018, but how much of a change will it be?

It's true, after 47 years, Wal-Mart will be changing its name. According to USA Today, the change is due to the company wanting to have a name that will "reflect its increasing emphasis on e-commerce."

So what will the new name be? Wal-Mart's new legal name, as of February 1, 2018, will be......

Walmart

That's it. That is the new name that the company will be known as. Currently, its legal name is"Wal-Mart Stores". This means that they will be dropping the hyphen and getting rid of the word "stores" from its new name. So for those of you who still write out checks, make sure you spell the store's...I'm sorry...company's name right come February.

Let's be honest, most of us already spell the company's name without the hyphen. Not only that, but the majority of the stores' signs here in the Tri-State have said "Walmart" for a while now.

This isn't the first time that Wal-Mart has changed it's name though. When Wal-Mart first opened in 1969, it was known as "Wal-Mart, Inc." So, you can imagine that if they decide to change their name again, it won't be anything too drastic. It's a globally recognized name. Why would they change it completely?