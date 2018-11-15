Gibson County Animal Shelter Pictures with Santa December 1st

Humans aren't the only mammals who enjoy getting into the Christmas spirit! Your pets want in on the action too. Let them tell Santa what they want for Christmas while helping raise money for Gibson County Animal Control during their Pet Pictures with Santa photo shoot December 1st!!

Animals of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are welcome. Simply stop by Rural King in Princeton between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM to participate. The cost is any size donation you're willing to give to help the shelter continue assisting and finding homes for animals in their care.

[Source: Gibson County Animal Shelter on Facebook]