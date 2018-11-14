Be On the Lookout for Fake Cable Guy in Evansville

According to local Facebook page, Evansville Watch, several people around Evansville have encountered a man on their property claiming to be a representative from one of the cable companies that provide service to the city (SPOILER ALERT — he's not).

Administrators of the page shared information from one of their followers (who asked not to be named) about the individual in a post Tuesday afternoon.

The post generated a number of comments from other residents who had similar experiences:

If something like this happens to you, contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 435-6194, or call 911.

[Source: Evansville Watch]