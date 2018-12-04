Ever wonder what Christmas was like in the 1800s? Now, you can be a part of a Victorian Christmas at Willard Library tonight (Tuesday) only!

From their Facebook event:

Father Christmas and Krampus will pose for photos, and have a small gift for each child from 5:00 - 6:00. Between 6:00 and 8:00 we will learn how Christmas was celebrated in the United States during the Victorian era, and decorate the tree with ornaments we make ourselves. Authentic snacks will be served after the program. Registration is requested, but not required.

You can register on our website, by clicking the links provided. In order to ensure we have enough treats for each child, and snacks for everyone, please register twice: