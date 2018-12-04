Santa, Please Don’t Bring My Daughter this Doll for Christmas

MGA Entertainment

This morning as my daughter and I were waiting for her bus, she stayed busy marking her LOL Doll map with haves, wants and can't live withouts. If you don't know anything about the mystical creature known as the LOL Surprise! Doll, it's on just about every little girl's wish list. (AKA the inexpensive safe bet for Christmas) It's a little plastic doll that comes with accessories inside of a ball that you have to figure out how to open. You don't know which one you'll get so it's a big surprise! (Will the fun EVER stop?)

MGA Entertainment

My daughter has accumulated a few of the dolls from doing chores and LOLs are one of her big Christmas asks. So, I asked her which ones were on the can't live without list. I noticed one of the dolls she really wants has a questionable outfit on for a child's plaything. The doll 'Goo-Goo Queen' is wearing a crop top, black jacket, leather underwear, fishnets, over-the-knee boots, and curlers in her hair. Here she is IRL.

Now, I'm a pretty progressive parent. At six, my daughter and I have had some deep conversations about life and all the different types of people in it. No judgement here. And, I love a good Burlesque show now and then. Me, a 36-year-old ADULT. But, should my daughter be playing with a doll dressed this way? Well, it's not happening in my house.

MGA Entertainment

And, maybe there hasn't been a big stink because these dolls are really little. Could you imagine an American Girl Doll dressed like this? Meet Kit Kittredge, and Addy Walker, champions of friendship and courage who fight for women's and civil rights. And don't forget the accessory package complete with bralet, booty shorts, and thigh-highs! We'd LOSE OUR MINDS. And upon further inspection at the list of dolls, while some of them were dressed appropriately, we also have a Las Vegas showgirl, some lingerie laden "babies," an Independent Queen in a ruffle bikini with lace up boots, and what seems to one of the murderesses from Chicago. Good thing these dolls can't bend over like Barbie! You'd see all the surprises...

MGA Entertainment

Now, with these dolls you don't know which doll you'll get but they are lumped into series so you can avoid a certain doll all-together if you avoid the series. So, we'll be asking Santa to avoid Little Lady Goo-Goo and this particular set (and some others too) but we did have a discussion about what's an appropriate outfit to wear. So, what do you think? Aww HECK NO, or DON'T BE SUCH A GRINCH!?