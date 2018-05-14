Evansville’s Computers Plus Searching for Theft Suspect

Evansville's Computers Plus asking for public's help to identify the man in the video below seen taking planters from in front of the business. Perhaps this guy forgot to get a gift for the mom in his life, but let's face it - nobody likes a thief. In today's day and age, it's very easy to capture a culprit red-handed so take a look below and see if you recognize this guy or maybe the car... If you recognize either, contact Computers Plus via Facebook.