Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Men’s Hygiene Products
The Evansville Rescue Mission has housed a large number of males over the course of the summer which has led to low supplies of men's hygiene products, and they're hoping you will pitch in to help get those supplies back up.
The local non-profit who provides housing and other assistance to homeless in the area, put out the call on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.
Next time you're at the store, pick up a few of these items and drop them off at the ERC. Even if it's only one can of shaving cream or one stick of deodorant, every donation will go a long way to help.
[Source: Evansville Rescue Mission on Facebook]