Easy Mermaid Hair Style for Little Girls on Crazy Hair Day
My daughter is going to VBS this week. Every year, she can't wait to the 'cupcake buns' on crazy hair day. It's easy, you make two buns and put cupcake paper holders around them. Boom! But this year, she wanted something different. I saw this on the interwebs and added my own spin to it! But, alas, after everything was done and the color was set, the top rubber band broke. We improvised with bobby pins because I wasn't going to redo it. And I'm sure if you do this, yours will look 100x better than mine! But here's the gist.
You'll need:
- 1 Small Barbie (the bigger ones work ok if you have a LOT of long hair) I used a Barbie that had a mermaid costume on and use the tail at the bottom. Or you can cut the legs off - see last video.
- Small Rubber Bands
- One Large Rubber Band
- Hairspray
- Color Hairspray (optional)
- Bow for the Tail
Here's how we did the tail. You just want to keep the mermaid in place (I had my daughter hold it or you can pin her hair to your hair) and bring the hair up from around it to secure the mermaid inside. At the end, I secured the entire mermaid by wrapping a large pony tail holder around the legs and the bottom of the braid.
This can also be done by using a French braid or a fishtail braid.