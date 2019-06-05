Easy Mermaid Hair Style for Little Girls on Crazy Hair Day

My daughter is going to VBS this week. Every year, she can't wait to the 'cupcake buns' on crazy hair day. It's easy, you make two buns and put cupcake paper holders around them. Boom! But this year, she wanted something different. I saw this on the interwebs and added my own spin to it! But, alas, after everything was done and the color was set, the top rubber band broke. We improvised with bobby pins because I wasn't going to redo it. And I'm sure if you do this, yours will look 100x better than mine! But here's the gist.