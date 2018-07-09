Daviess County Under State of Emergency After Water Main Break

According to our media partners at Eyewitness News, Monday morning's water main break near Daviess County Middle School has led officials to declaring the entire county in a State of Emergency as crews work to repair the damage.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities first issued a statement about the break just before 5:30 Monday morning on Twitter followed by regular updates throughout the morning as crews assessed the situation.

The issued as forced several business around the Owensboro area to close for the time being:

Other businesses include:

Specialty Foods Group: Production for 2nd shift is cancelled for today (7/9/18). However, all Maintenance and Refrigeration is to report at regular time.

Bee Bops Restaurant

[Source: Eyewitness News]