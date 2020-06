Ever wondered where your turkey comes from? Which state produces the most turkeys? Well, according too this graph, there is a pretty good chance your turkey was raised in Indiana.

According to the Website zippia.com, Indiana is the #5 ranked state in the US with turkey jobs!

Photo Credit: www.zippia.com

Illinois is ranked #7, while Kentucky lags behind the other Tri-States states coming in at #20 in the country!

Subscribe to the WKDQ YouTube Channel