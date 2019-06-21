Celebrate the First Day of Summer with Frosty Drinks & Food

Happy 1st Day of Summer (June 21)! Celebrate by enjoying some frosty drinks or food.

Auntie Anne's is debuting a new Strawberry Lemonade Frost today.

Dairy Queen is giving away free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase. Available on the DQ mobile app.

Dunkin' Donuts rewards members can get one medium or large-sized iced and frozen beverage today. You could also get a Dunkin' Shot in the Dark by telling Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, "Send me a sample of Dunkin' Shot in the Dark."