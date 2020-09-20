How to Take the Hilarious 2020 Campaign Slogan Challenge [Pics]

Tis the season for non-stop political ads...for all of the he-said, she-said, they-said nonsense you can handle. And that means it's also the season for yard signs as far as the eye can see, and (sometimes) catchy campaign slogans.

How important is a candidate's campaign slogan? Have you ever been persuaded or dissuaded to vote for someone based on their slogan? I feel like, more times than not, campaign slogans are pretty pointless and meaningless - pretty forgettable. Occasionally you'll get a phrase like "Make America Great Again" (whether you love it or hate it) that kinda turns into its own thing. I think everybody knows what MAGA stands for, right?

Anyhoo, we found an easy formula that allows anyone to create their very own, unique campaign slogan. Use your name (last name probably works best)...add the year 2020...followed by the last text message you sent. For example, here's what my slogan would be...

BOBBY G. 2020 - "BACON IS READY, STARTING ON THE PANCAKES NOW!"

We asked our friends on Facebook to play along and we got some really great responses. Honestly, I'd be more likely to vote for some of these folks if they had campaign slogans like this.